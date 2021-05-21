BBC News

Robot scales stairs without ‘seeing’ and other news

LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Google previews a skin condition diagnosis app, a 3D video chat platform and more at its online I/O event
  • Volocopter unveils an electric aircraft for suburban-to-city commuters
  • A robot learns how to climb stairs without the aid of computer vision at Oregon State University

