Mayflower: Ship to sail across Atlantic without a crew
A fully autonomous ship will attempt a ground-breaking journey across the Atlantic ocean without a crew later this month.
The Mayflower 400 will travel 3,500 miles (5,630km) from Plymouth in the UK to Massachusetts in the US, conducting scientific experiments during its journey.
BBC Click’s Paul Carter meets the team behind the project to find out more.
