How Ocado’s robots pick your shopping

UK online grocery retailer Ocado has been expanding its operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s largest warehouse opened in 2018 and has 2,400 robots which pick orders from a range of 50,000 products.

But they are also developing robots to work in other areas too including machines designed to collaborate with human workers to put groceries into customers’ bags.

BBC Click’s Jen Copestake finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick