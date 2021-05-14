BBC News

Robot gives insight into how cats walk and other tech news

LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Royal Mail announces a trial of autonomous drones to deliver packages remotely from the mainland UK to the Isles of Scilly
  • Tesla suspends the option to purchase its vehicles using Bitcoin due to climate change concerns, its CEO Elon Musk says in a tweet
  • A four-legged robot which reproduces the neuromuscular dynamics of cats is developed at Osaka University. Live animal experiments are strictly controlled so the robot will allow a greater understanding of how four-legged animals move without using living creatures

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Technology