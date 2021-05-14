Robot gives insight into how cats walk and other tech news
LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Royal Mail announces a trial of autonomous drones to deliver packages remotely from the mainland UK to the Isles of Scilly
- Tesla suspends the option to purchase its vehicles using Bitcoin due to climate change concerns, its CEO Elon Musk says in a tweet
- A four-legged robot which reproduces the neuromuscular dynamics of cats is developed at Osaka University. Live animal experiments are strictly controlled so the robot will allow a greater understanding of how four-legged animals move without using living creatures
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology