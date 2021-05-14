LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Royal Mail announces a trial of autonomous drones to deliver packages remotely from the mainland UK to the Isles of Scilly

Tesla suspends the option to purchase its vehicles using Bitcoin due to climate change concerns, its CEO Elon Musk says in a tweet

A four-legged robot which reproduces the neuromuscular dynamics of cats is developed at Osaka University. Live animal experiments are strictly controlled so the robot will allow a greater understanding of how four-legged animals move without using living creatures

