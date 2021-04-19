A look at some of the unexpected moments at tech events over the years.
Live events mean unexpected things can happen - and when technology is thrown into the mix, things are bound to go wrong every now and then.
But the pandemic has changed how things are done, and events that were once live are now pre-recorded.
This means companies can edit out when things don't quite go their way, so here's a look at some memorable live moments from past in-person tech events.
