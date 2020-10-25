Cloud gaming has been called the future of video games, with all the action produced in a data centre rather than on an expensive PC or console in the home.

The benefits include never having to download software updates and being able to play anywhere, not just in the living room - but gamers will need a good internet connection for it to work.

BBC Click's Chris Fox put four cloud gaming services to the test to see how well they performed: Nvidia's GeForce Now, PlayStation Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Google's Stadia.

