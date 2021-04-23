BBC News

DNA-based robots designed rapidly and other tech news

BBC Click’s LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Apple unveils a new iPad and colourful iMacs containing its new M1 chip
  • Instagram says it will let users filter out abusive messages using a new tool
  • Software which helps scientists quickly develop DNA-based structures complete with rotors and hinges has been developed by researchers at Ohio State University

