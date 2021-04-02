BBC News

Does space affect the taste of wine and other tech news

Chris Fox looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • A legal challenge which could ban UK government ministers from using self-destructing WhatsApp or Signal text messages for official business is launched
  • Wine experts discover whether a bottle of wine which has spent a year in space tastes any different to a normal one
  • A backpack which could help blind people or people with sight loss navigate while walking is developed by Intel

