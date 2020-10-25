An interactive live play which takes place on Zoom and uses augmented reality to help tell the story has been created.

Kimeleon.TV’s CorpTopia sees actors taking the audience through the experience - allowing them to use their facial expressions and hand gestures to play some games.

It was developed as part of CreativeXR’s acceleration programme which helps creative industries produce new immersive projects.

BBC Click’s Spencer Kelly finds out more.

