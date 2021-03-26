BBC News

Microrobots treat mouse brain tumours and other tech news

Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Customers can now buy a Tesla car with cryptocurrency Bitcoin, company chief Elon Musk announces
  • Nintendo and Niantic, the companies behind Pokemon Go, announce a long-term deal to collaborate on augmented reality apps
  • Microscopic robots deliver drugs into the brains of mice to treat their brain tumours

