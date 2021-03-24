Auction house Christie’s New York recently sold a digital-only artwork by the artist known as Beeple for $69m (£50m).

The artwork was sold as a non-fungible-token (NFT) which uses blockchain technology to create a unique digital certificate which states who owns it.

It is part of a wider trend which has seen an animated Gif sold for more than $500,000, musician Grimes selling some of her digital art for more than $6m and even trading cards turning digital-only.

So could this approach help artists monetise their work?

BBC Click’s Lara Lewington reports.

