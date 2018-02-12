Will digital trading cards replace physical ones?

Digital-only trading cards are being bought and sold as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

An NFT uses blockchain technology to create a unique digital certificate which states who owns it. There is no physical item and it can still be reproduced or seen by others.

The technology has recently been used to purchase digital art, video clips, tweets and memes.

But in the last year, Pokémon cards have also experienced a revival - with many cards originating from the 1990s now fetching high prices.

So will these trading cards eventually be phased out by digital ones?

BBC Click’s Omar Mehtab finds out more.

