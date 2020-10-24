Microsoft Mesh: Will it change how we collaborate?

Mixed-reality platform, Microsoft Mesh, will allow people to join and share the same virtual experience wherever they are in the world.

The system was announced at the company's Ignite digital conference, earlier this month.

While augmented reality overlays virtual objects in front of you, mixed reality allows the user to interact with what they can see and the assets are anchored in the real world.

The system can be accessed through a range of devices including Microsoft Hololens 2, virtual reality headsets, computers and even a smartphone.

But how could it change the way we work, play games and be entertained? BBC Click’s Omar Mehtab finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick