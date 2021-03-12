BBC Click’s LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Up to 150,000 security cameras were hacked in schools, hospitals and businesses - the company that makes the cameras is investigating

Ride-hailing company Ola announces plans to build the world’s largest two-wheeler factory in India

A robot uses artificial intelligence and a set of aesthetic values to learn how to paint

