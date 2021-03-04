Reddit boss Steve Huffman has told BBC News he supported the aims of controversial sub-Reddit WallStreetBets, and considered visiting it to be a guilty pleasure.

The chief executive added he had been slow in spotting its effect on GameStop's huge share-price spike in January.

"I was actually a little late to the party, because I didn't realise that Reddit had leaked into the real world again", he said.

He spoke to the BBC's North America's technology reporter James Clayton.

