Insect-like flying drones and other technology news
BBC Click’s Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Facebook lifts its ban on political advertising which has been in place since the US presidential election in November
- The Last of US 2 receives a record-breaking 13 nominations at the Bafta gaming awards
- Tiny insect-like drones are created at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
