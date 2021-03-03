Audio app Clubhouse, is a combination of social network, events platform and live podcasts and has been receiving a lot of attention in Silicon Valley.

Despite being in beta, available only on iOS and invite-only, the app has had millions of downloads.

The app has also attracted some concerns over cyber-security which the company has said it is reviewing.

Meanwhile Facebook has said it is building a competing product and Twitter has launched Spaces.

BBC Click’s LJ Rich finds out more.

