Facebook Australia news ban a 'bolt from the blue'

Peter Lewis of the Sydney Centre for Responsible Technology says Facebook's blocking of news feeds in Australia was "a show of strength".

He told BBC World News that Facebook had also cut access to public-interest websites, domestic hotlines "and a whole bunch of civil society pages that support a whole bunch of different activities".

He said: "It was definitely a show of strength to send a message to Australians that Facebook is indispensable and that they need to impose their wills on us."