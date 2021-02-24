BBC Micro at 40: How it inspired a generation of coders
During the 1980s the BBC ran the Computer Literacy Project exploring the world of computing.
A series of home computers known as BBC Micros were created and viewers were taught how to program them.
The project helped inspire a generation of coders.
The BBC’s Alex Humphrey’s visits the National Computing Museum to find out more.
