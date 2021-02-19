Hawk-Eye Live could replace Wimbledon line judges and other news
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Microsoft updated its Xbox accessibility guidelines, launching a new testing platform for developers of PC and Xbox games to make gaming more accessible
- Facebook banned the sharing of all news stories in Australia, both local and international, rejecting a proposed pay-for-news plan
- The Hawk-Eye Live system could replace 300 human line judges on 18 tennis courts at this summer's Wimbledon Tennis Championships
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
