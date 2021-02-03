Bebo relaunch: 'The temptation was too great'

The co-founder of Bebo plans to re-launch the social network later this month with a focus on profiles and what he calls "live social interaction" rather than news feeds.

Michael Birch first sold Bebo to AOL in 2008 for $850m (£613m).

Then after buying it back for $1m, he developed it into an e-sports service and sold it on to Amazon's Twitch for $25m in 2009.

In an exclusive interview, he explained why he is now relaunching the brand once again under a new guise.

