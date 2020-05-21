Boston Dynamics's Spot robot can now be fully remote-controlled from anywhere in the world, using a web browser-based platform called Scout.

Previously it needed to be controlled via a bespoke tablet, which meant the operator had to be nearby.

To mark the announcement, the firm - which was recently taken over by Hyundai - has released video showing it being put to new uses included gardening, tidying the home and - for some reason - jumping over a skipping rope.

