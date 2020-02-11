Stocks explained: What's been going on at GameStop?
There has been a lot of interest in the stock market this week after investors from the Reddit message board managed to give shares in GameStop a huge boost.
Here's a look back at the story so far, with an explanation of stocks, short-selling and what has been happening with GameStop.
Video journalists: Chris Fox and Fahima Abdulrahman
