Robert Downey Jr: Planet faces existential crisis
Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr is leading an investment fund that will try to spot fast-growing green technology businesses to help tackle climate change.
The Footprint Coalition fund has already invested in businesses such as Cloud Paper, which makes toilet paper out of bamboo and has a mission to save a billion trees.
In an interview with Rory Cellan-Jones, he said the planet faces an existential crisis.
