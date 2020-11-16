Two of Madrid’s hospitals are using a system to help monitor critically ill, non-communicative patients on their Covid-19 wards.

The Mdoloris system monitors a person’s autonomic nervous system which unconsciously regulates body processes including breathing, blood pressure and heart rate.

Doctors say a patient’s pain level would normally be measured by recording a number of separate measurements, but this system allows the doctors to see at a glance the levels of distress or pain a patient might be in while sedated.

BBC Click’s Paul Carter reports.

