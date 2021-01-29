BBC News

Humanoid droid goes into mass production and other news

BBC Click’s LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Drone company Wingcopter announces it will start delivering coronavirus vaccines by air with trials beginning in Southeast Asia and Africa
  • Ford's electric scooter arm, Spin, unveils a three-wheeled model which can be controlled remotely and summoned by users on demand
  • Makers of the humanoid droid Sophia the Robot say it and three other models will go into mass production

