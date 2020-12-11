Johan "N0tail" Sundstein is the highest-earning esports player in the world, having taken more than $7.4m (£5.4m) in prize money to date.

The BBC was invited to visit Johan at his new 17 bedroom mansion in Lisbon to see how he and his team have adapted to training for, and competing in, high stakes tournaments remotely.

Our cyber reporter Joe Tidy also spoke to him about the physical and mental impact of competitive gaming.

Filmed in December, following BBC Covid-safe filming advice and all local social distancing guidelines.

Director: Yousef Eldin