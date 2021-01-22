Electric car battery’s quick charge and other tech news
BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing information relating to driverless cars, is pardoned by outgoing President Donald Trump
- An electric car battery which is capable of fully charging in five minutes has been produced in a factory
- Virgin Orbit puts its first satellites into space
