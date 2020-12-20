The robot made of ice and other tech news
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at the best of the week's news in technology including:
- A request to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from the UK to US was denied by a court in London
- Volkswagen reveals a prototype fully autonomous electric car charging robot which it says will work in places like underground car parks
- A robot with a body made from ice is developed by researchers from the Grasp Lab at the University of Pennsylvania
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology