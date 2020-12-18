BBC News

The AI blob opera and other technology news

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the week's best technology stories including;

  • A smart ring that could help users diagnose coronavirus before they have symptoms
  • Zoox, the self-driving car firm Amazon bought in June, has unveiled its first robotaxi
  • Google’s blob opera can make totally new sounds thanks to artificial intelligence trained on 16 hours of real life singing

