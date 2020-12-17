E-scooters: What are the rules and can they be safer?
E-scooters are legal on roads in many countries, but until recently they could only be used on private land in the UK.
Trials to see how rental e-scooters could be used on UK roads, within set geographical boundaries, began in July.
There have been concerns about safety for both the rider and others, but some e-scooter companies are taking measures to try to resolve these issues.
It is still illegal to use privately-owned e-scooters on any public road, pavement or cycle lane in the UK.
