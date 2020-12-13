After a year of video calls and online quizzes, a new business is hoping to make screen-time more social with its immersive group gaming booths.

Each room at the Electric Gamebox has 360-degrees of visuals projected on to touch-sensitive walls, for groups of up to six players.

While its venues can currently only host household groups due to the current coronavirus restrictions in England, the company hopes the activity will appeal to families and flatmates who are looking to get out and try a Covid-safe activity.

BBC Click's Chris Fox visited the Electric Gamebox to see what the experience was like.

