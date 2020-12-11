Robot chef cooks and washes up and other technology news
BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including;
- Uber has sold off its self-driving car division and its flying taxi arm Elevate.
- Japan is turning to artificial intelligence matchmaking to boost its record low birth rate
- A robot kitchen could now make you dinner and wash up but you will need almost £250,000 ($330,000) to buy it
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
- Published
- 53 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology