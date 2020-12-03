How a robot inspired my ballet dancing

Merritt Moore is a ballet dancer and quantum physicist. She became hooked on dancing at the age of 13 and for years saw here dancing and physics studies as separate worlds.

But one day she combined them thanks to a Universal Robot in Norway. She became inspired by the way the robot moved and rehearsed and developed her dance with her new hi-tech partner.

Merritt Moore tells BBC Click her story as part of the BBC's 100 Women series.

