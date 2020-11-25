Brain imaging technology designed for babies
Scientists in the UK have demonstrated technology that could allow us to better understand a baby's brain during moments of natural activity.
The brain imaging technology has been developed by teams from UCL, Cambridge University, the Rosie Hospital in Cambridge and Gowerlabs.
It uses high-density diffuse optical tomography (HD-DOT) and has been tested on six-month old infants.
