Robot does yard work and security, plus other tech news

BBC Click’s Jen Copestake looks at some of the best of the week’s technology news stories including:

  • Cryptocurrency Bitcoin hits a new record high of $19,510 (£14,608)
  • Twitter says it will relaunch its blue-tick verification scheme early next year
  • An autonomous robot which can cut grass, target weeds and pests and even be a security guard is revealed

