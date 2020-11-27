Robot does yard work and security, plus other tech news
BBC Click’s Jen Copestake looks at some of the best of the week’s technology news stories including:
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin hits a new record high of $19,510 (£14,608)
- Twitter says it will relaunch its blue-tick verification scheme early next year
- An autonomous robot which can cut grass, target weeds and pests and even be a security guard is revealed
