iPhone 12, Pixel 5 and Mate 40 Pro cameras put to the test
BBC Click has put four of the latest smartphone cameras through their paces.
Chris Fox went hands-on with Apple's iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Google's Pixel 5 and Huawei's Mate 40 Pro to see how they stack up.
Night Mode Portrait and Sensor-Shift Stabilisation - two headline features of the iPhone 12 Pro Max - were among those tested.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
- Published
- 23 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology