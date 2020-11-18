Can tech really keep our teenagers safe online?

A new AI system that monitors video content online as it is viewed and blurs anything unsuitable before youngsters see it has been developed.

It is one of a number of tools designed to protect children and teenagers as they explore the internet. But can tech really help solve the problems that tech creates?

BBC Click's Lara Lewington reports.

