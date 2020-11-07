Games journalists and reviewers have been given their first taste of the upcoming PlayStation 5 console.

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak was among the first to go hands-on with the console, trying next-generation games including Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The next-generation console promises ultra-high definition 4K gaming at high frame rates and super-fast loading times, although there are few new blockbuster games to try at launch.

Sony's PlayStation 5 is released in Japan and the US on 12 November, and on 19 November in UK.

It goes head-to-head with Microsoft's Xbox Series X, which is out on 10 November.

