Mobile robo-surgeons could widen access to keyhole surgery
Keyhole surgery can allow complicated procedures to be carried out with just a few access cuts, helping to reduce patient recovery times and potential risk of infection.
But the remote controlled robots that can perform this type of surgery are often very large, expensive and not widely available.
Now a new robo-surgeon with a modular design could be about to change that.
BBC Click’s Paul Carter finds out more.
