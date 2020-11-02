TikTok was the social media sensation of the first lockdown, with one in four Britons now signed up.

Ambar and Miah are two young influencers who have both made content for TikTok around body image and body confidence.

For Ambar, who has struggled with eating disorders in the past, the content she found shocked her as it promoted what she calls "toxic behaviours".

Miah says she receives racist abuse and death threats every day. There have even been accounts set up specifically targeting her.

Both have reported their concerns, and believe the app could do more to protect users.

TikTok says it takes safety incredibly seriously and it has also set "community guidelines" and says it doesn’t tolerate bullying, encourages users to report harassment, and promises to ban accounts for “severe or repeated violations”. It also says "any content or account that seeks to promote or glorify eating disorders is a violation" of the guidelines and will be removed.

As the UK prepares for another lockdown, BBC Panorama reporter Tina Daheley investigates concerns surrounding TikTok.

