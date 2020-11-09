Eve Online video game helps scientists understand Covid-19
Players in the multi-player sci-fi game Eve Online can complete a mini game designed to help researchers understand the coronavirus.
By marking out different cell populations researchers can then analyse how the virus affects the immune system.
More than 171,000 gamers have completed 47 million mini game tasks amounting to 36 years categorising cells.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
- Published
- 51 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology