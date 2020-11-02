For some Americans this presidential election will be the first time they have had the chance to vote via their computer or mobile phone.

A small number of trials are taking place in several states. One system called Voatz lets you vote on your mobile phone through an app. Another called Democracy Live does it by web browser.

But how secure are these systems and will they eventually lead to everyone voting digitally?

BBC Click's James Clayton finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick