While rivals Microsoft and Sony race to be crowned champion in the next-generation console war, Nintendo has turned its attention to augmented reality with a new Mario Kart game.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit lets players race around their own homes using remote-controlled cars, streaming live camera footage to the Switch console.

BBC Click's Chris Foxx went hands-on with the new game to see what it could add to the gaming experience.

