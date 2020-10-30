BBC News

Dog training technique helps robot learn and other news

BBC Click’s Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • US motorcycle brand Harley Davidson reveals an electrical bicycle
  • The heads of Google, Facebook and Twitter faced more than three and a half hours of questioning from US senators
  • A robot at Johns Hopkins University learns tasks more quickly using techniques inspired by dog training

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

Published
7 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Technology