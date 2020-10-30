Dog training technique helps robot learn and other news
BBC Click’s Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- US motorcycle brand Harley Davidson reveals an electrical bicycle
- The heads of Google, Facebook and Twitter faced more than three and a half hours of questioning from US senators
- A robot at Johns Hopkins University learns tasks more quickly using techniques inspired by dog training
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
- Published
- 7 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology