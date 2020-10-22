BBC News

Fabric responds to temperature changes and other news

BBC Click’s Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Facebook rejects 2.2 million adverts for breaking political campaigning rules
  • Quibi, a mobile-focused streaming service, announces it will close just six months after its launch
  • A fabric which changes its stiffness depending on temperature is developed by the Yale School of Engineering & Applied Science

