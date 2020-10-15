Microsoft has given games journalists their first preview of the upcoming Xbox Series X console.

BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak was among the first to go hands-on with the console, trying two next-generation games and taking a look at the device’s backwards compatibility.

The console is due to go on sale on 10 November worldwide.

It will go head-to-head with Sony’s PlayStation 5, which is released two days later in Japan and the US, and 19 November in UK.

