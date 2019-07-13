Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is the largest living structure on Earth measuring over 1,400 miles (2,300km) long.

But rising water temperatures and a changing environment is causing the coral to bleach (turn white) and become more stressed.

In March 2020 the reef suffered a third mass bleaching event in five years.

BBC Click’s Nick Kwek looks at how science and technology could help give the reef a greater chance of survival.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick