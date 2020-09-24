BBC News

Facebook Oversight Board plans to take time over rulings

The former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt has revealed that Facebook's forthcoming "supreme court" will be up and running by mid-October.

That means it will be able to make decisions when people appeal against the deletion of their posts before and immediately after the the US Presidential election.

But Ms Thorning-Schmidt told the BBC not to expect any snap judgements from the Oversight Board.

