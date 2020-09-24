Facebook Oversight Board plans to take time over rulings
The former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt has revealed that Facebook's forthcoming "supreme court" will be up and running by mid-October.
That means it will be able to make decisions when people appeal against the deletion of their posts before and immediately after the the US Presidential election.
But Ms Thorning-Schmidt told the BBC not to expect any snap judgements from the Oversight Board.
- Published
- 16 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology