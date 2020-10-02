BBC Click’s Paul Carter looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Finnish telecoms company Nokia signs a deal with BT to become its largest equipment provider

FarmVille, which was once one of Facebook’s most popular games, is to close in December when the social network will stop supporting Flash-based games

Robotic virtual reality boots which allow the wearer to walk in a virtual space without moving in real life are developed

