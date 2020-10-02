Robotic virtual reality shoes and other tech stories
BBC Click’s Paul Carter looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Finnish telecoms company Nokia signs a deal with BT to become its largest equipment provider
- FarmVille, which was once one of Facebook’s most popular games, is to close in December when the social network will stop supporting Flash-based games
- Robotic virtual reality boots which allow the wearer to walk in a virtual space without moving in real life are developed
