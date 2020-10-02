BBC News

Robotic virtual reality shoes and other tech stories

BBC Click’s Paul Carter looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Finnish telecoms company Nokia signs a deal with BT to become its largest equipment provider
  • FarmVille, which was once one of Facebook’s most popular games, is to close in December when the social network will stop supporting Flash-based games
  • Robotic virtual reality boots which allow the wearer to walk in a virtual space without moving in real life are developed

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

Published
11 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Technology